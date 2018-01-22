Tanzania: Rukwa RC Suspends Fishing Over Cholera Outbreak in S'wanga

Sumbawanga — FISHING activities on Lake Rukwa in Sumbawanga District have been temporarily suspended and several fishing camps burnt in efforts to control cholera outbreak.

The plague has since its eruption three months ago claimed eight lives out of the infected 207 people. Five wards--Mfinga, Kalumbaleza, Muze, Mwadui and Mtowisa along Lake Rukwa Basin in Sumbawanga District, have been put under quarantine.

The latest statistics show that the outbreak hit Muze Village last November, killing two people before it multiplied to the five wards that had until January 12, lost seven citizens and 193 others infected. But, by last Saturday, the death toll had risen to eight, with 207 people infected.

Reacting to that worrying trend, Rukwa Regional Commissioner Joachim Wangabo and his members of the regional defence and security committee toured the precincts, including Nankanga and Ilanga fishing camps, which were ordered to close with immediate effect.

The committee banned all fishing activities and put the precincts under quarantine.

"I have suspended all fishing activities on Lake Rukwa on this side of Sumbawanga District until health personnel assure me that the deadly disease has fully been controlled and the lives of citizens are safe," ordered the RC.

Rukwa Reginal Police Commander (RPC) George Kyando supervised the destruction of three fishing camps of Kipa, Matete and Kamchinga.