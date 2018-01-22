20 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Motorists Advised to Use Alternative Routes Following Cash in Transit Robbery Near Eeufees Road in Pretoria

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police crime scene management experts are processing a crime scene following a cash-in-transit robbery on Sunday afternoon where a cash vehicle that was driving in the direction towards Pretoria, was bombed before the Eeufees off-ramp.

The roads are temporarily closed and motorists are therefore advised to use alternative routes - R21 or take Jean Avenue to get onto the Old Johannesburg Road, until further notice.

According to reports, an unconfirmed number of suspects shot at the vehicle from both sides of the road, while a light grey Nissan Pathfinder rammed into the cash vehicle. The vehicle was bombed and the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Suspects left in a white Mercedes Benz and a white Audi in the direction of Johannesburg.

Anyone who might have witnessed the robbery is urged to come forward with any piece of information that could assist in bringing the perpetrators to book. Eye witnesses may call the police on 08600 10111 or contact their nearest police station.

South Africa

Cape Town Water Crisis - Provincial Premier to Meet National Disaster Team

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille will meet with the National Disaster Management team and other authorities on Monday to… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.