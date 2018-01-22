South Africa: Motorists Advised to Use Alternative Routes Following Cash in Transit Robbery Near Eeufees Road in Pretoria

press release

Police crime scene management experts are processing a crime scene following a cash-in-transit robbery on Sunday afternoon where a cash vehicle that was driving in the direction towards Pretoria, was bombed before the Eeufees off-ramp.

The roads are temporarily closed and motorists are therefore advised to use alternative routes - R21 or take Jean Avenue to get onto the Old Johannesburg Road, until further notice.

According to reports, an unconfirmed number of suspects shot at the vehicle from both sides of the road, while a light grey Nissan Pathfinder rammed into the cash vehicle. The vehicle was bombed and the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Suspects left in a white Mercedes Benz and a white Audi in the direction of Johannesburg.

Anyone who might have witnessed the robbery is urged to come forward with any piece of information that could assist in bringing the perpetrators to book. Eye witnesses may call the police on 08600 10111 or contact their nearest police station.