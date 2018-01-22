South Africa: Icasa Pays Tribute to Ms Libby Lloyd

press release

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is joining millions of South Africans who are mourning the passing of its former Councillor and one of the most influential policy and regulatory specialists within the ICT sector - Ms Libby Lloyd.

Libby started out as a journalist, working for the former Capital Radio, National Public Radio in the United States and BBC Ireland. She is the founding CEO of the Media Development and Diversity Agency and further served as Board Member of the South African Broadcasting Corporation. She served as a Councillor at both the IBA and ICASA and more recently served on a Ministerial Panel of experts for the National Integrated ICT Policy Review process that culminated in the ICT White Paper. Libby played a significant role in transformation of the ICT sector and was committed to the public interest.

"The ICT sector and South Africa at large has lost a selfless cadre, committed and disciplined individual in Libby Lloyd. Her positive contribution on policy and regulation will be missed. May her soul rest in eternal peace," says ICASA Chairperson, Rubben Mohlaloga.

Issued by: Independent Communications Authority of South Africa