Nigeria: FCT Inspects Zuba Fruits Market Waste Evacuation

The Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) of the FCT Administration has reiterated its commitment to keep the satellite towns around the FCT clean as part of its mandate.

The STDD Coordinator, Ishaku Tanko Yamawo, stated this when he conducted an inspection exercise of the Zuba Fruits Market to ensure waste evacuation and assured that the Mal. Muhammad Musa Bello led-FCT administration remains committed to ensuring a safer and hygienic FCT for all residents.

The Public Relations Officer of the department, Meeme Felicia, in a statement, said the coordinator said the exercise would be routine and appealed to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs to desist from dumping refuse in drainages and by the road sides.

The statement said the market union association of Zuba Fruits Market had written several letters requesting for assistance in the evacuation of waste.

The Secretary, Zuba Fruits Market Association, Mr. Tijjani Yahaya, expressed happiness for the visit by the coordinator and commended the FCT minister for listening to their cry for help and the quick response.

He assured that they will ensure waste was not allowed to pile up and that the market would henceforth be kept clean at all times.

He said clearing drains was being done in order to forestall flooding which could result in the destruction of people's lives and property.