Nigeria: Unibadan Business School Ready Soon - Dangote

African richest man, Aliko Dangote has said that the N250 million University of Ibadan Business School being constructed by him would soon be ready for commissioning.

The business mogul is also carrying out the same type of project in the Bayero University Kano (BUK) and will be ready for hand over to the university management anytime from now.

The UI project being undertaken by the Aliko Dangote Foundation was sequel to a pledge made by the business mogul last year during the convocation ceremony by the university when he was conferred with a honorary doctorate degree along with some other eminent Nigerians.

The University of Ibadan management later requested that the pledged funds be used to construct the complex within the premises of the Business School under Professor Nike Oshofisan as the Director.

The University management has equally decided that the building, when completed, will be named "Aliko Dangote Complex".

The Chief Executive of the foundation, Zouera Youssoufou explained that all efforts are being geared towards the timely completion of the project saying "construction is currently on-going and the project will be delivered to the University in February 2018."

This venture, is part of a N2 billion investment by the Aliko Dangote foundation, across various institutions, in support of Tertiary education in Nigeria

On the Bayero Business School, the foundation boss explained that on commencement, the business school will be the third accredited business school in the country and the first in the North, others being University of Lagos Business School and University of Ibadan Business School.

Presently, the foundation is involved in N10billion micro grants for women in the 774 local governments across the federation aimed at ameliorating poverty by empowering them and other vulnerable people in the society.