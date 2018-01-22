22 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: CHAN 2018 - Combined Efforts Behind National Squad's Victory - Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Agadir — The coach of Angola's senior males National Football Team, Srdjan Vaseljevic, last Saturday expressed his satisfaction at the squad's victory over Cameroon, by 1-0, having on the occasion stressed that the win results from combined efforts among the technical staff and the players.

Speaking at a press conference, in the end of the Group D match that counted for the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN) happening in Morocco, the Serbian coach Srdjan Vaseljevic thanked the National Squad's athletes for their determination.

"I send my congratulations to the players, who were able to play the game with determination, facing a strong opponent who put up a big fight from beginning to end", he said.

The National Team worked hard for this game, he went on to say, adding that the victory comes to compensate the effort of everyone.

"We need to continue in this path, with the same dedication, because the next match is also difficult and of great responsibility", he emphasised.

With this win, Angola occupy the second position of the group with four points, two points less that Congo Brazzaville.

Burkina Faso come third, with one points, and Cameroon stand last without any point.

In the next (last) round Angola will face Congo Brazzaville.

Angola

Minister Confirms Downsizing of Diplomatic Missions Abroad

The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, confirmed that a downsizing process of the country?s diplomatic… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.