Angola: CHAN 2018 - Combined Efforts Behind National Squad's Victory - Coach

Agadir — The coach of Angola's senior males National Football Team, Srdjan Vaseljevic, last Saturday expressed his satisfaction at the squad's victory over Cameroon, by 1-0, having on the occasion stressed that the win results from combined efforts among the technical staff and the players.

Speaking at a press conference, in the end of the Group D match that counted for the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN) happening in Morocco, the Serbian coach Srdjan Vaseljevic thanked the National Squad's athletes for their determination.

"I send my congratulations to the players, who were able to play the game with determination, facing a strong opponent who put up a big fight from beginning to end", he said.

The National Team worked hard for this game, he went on to say, adding that the victory comes to compensate the effort of everyone.

"We need to continue in this path, with the same dedication, because the next match is also difficult and of great responsibility", he emphasised.

With this win, Angola occupy the second position of the group with four points, two points less that Congo Brazzaville.

Burkina Faso come third, with one points, and Cameroon stand last without any point.

In the next (last) round Angola will face Congo Brazzaville.