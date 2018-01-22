22 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Pastor Adeboye Sets Akwa Ibom Worship Center Foundation

By Iniabasi Umo

Uyo — The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has laid the foundation of an 8,500-seater international worship center in Akwa Ibom State.

The complex is designed to have 16 staircases, 8 lifts, 2 small churches and some chapels.

Speaking in Uyo yesterday during the foundation laying ceremony of the center on the theme, 'He shall build me a Home,' Pastor Adeboye said God is a master builder who works in partnership with men and a rewarder of those who are in partnership with him.

He added that God is the one that builds homes, marriages, cities, churches and people, and added that the building would be completed in two years.

Citing Biblical references to back his words, Adeboye said, "While God is a master builder, he works in partnership with men. Anytime He wants to build something, He looks for a human being to be His partner."

Also speaking during the event, Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel encouraged individuals, corporate bodies and other organisations to join hands with the government to build the worship center.

He stated that the worship center was an altar erected for God and expressed confidence that it would be an avenue for God to bless the people of the state.

