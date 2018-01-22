Angolan President to Attend World Economic Forum

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, is leaving Luanda on Monday for Switzerland to attend the 48th edition of the World Economic Forum, to take place on 23-26 January, in Davos City.

The Angolan statesman is being accompanied by the minister for State for Social and Economic Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior, and the ministers of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca, Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, and of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto.

The Angolan President is expected to address the development of energy in the African continent under the theme "Speeding up access to energy in Africa" .

The forum will be bringing together over 3,000 delegates from several countries.