22 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FG to Save Zamfara Dying Industries

By Francis Arinze Iloani

The federal government and the Zamfara Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ZACCIMA) have agreed to partner to identify and save moribund industries that have the potential for job creation in the state.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar dropped the hint when she received delegates from the Chamber to ask for the Minister's intervention to save many of the moribund industries in the State from going into extinction.

Hajiya Abubakar directed the visiting Chamber to identify only companies that have the potentials to create jobs, and those that have the potentials to drive economic activities in Zamfara State.

The Minister told the visiting industrialists "We will select and work with you and see how we can bring them back to life."

Hajiya Abubakar noted that cotton, and other value chains in Agriculture, is a priority to the present government.

She later directed that the Zamfara Chambers of Commerce join the African Cotton Association and fully participate in the Association's activities.

