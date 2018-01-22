22 January 2018

Nigeria: Kuje Bypass to Be Completed Next Month - Council Boss

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The chairman of Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Abdullahi D. Galadima, has assured residents of the council of his administration's commitment in completing the ongoing Kayarda-Pasali bypass road project by next month.

Galadima stated this while inspecting the construction of Kayarda-Pasali bypass and Shadadi-Lanto road last Thursday in the area.

He said due to the importance of the roads, the council would try its best to ensure that the projects were completed at the stipulated period given to the contractor.

The chairman, who inspected the ongoing construction of Kuchiyako International Market, expressed displeasure with the developers over exorbitant shop rates.

"I still insist that the four-four days market of my people must be maintained. They should give the shops out to them at lower rates because majority of our petty traders are struggling for means of survival," he said.

Galadima noted that since the Kuje main market was taken over by developers before he assumed office, there was the need for the developer to consider the plight of petty traders in the area.

Also speaking, the developer of the Kuje Ultra-modern market, Mr. Musa Bulus Marwa, assured that the matter would be addressed.

