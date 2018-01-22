22 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Land Survey Remains Critical

By Alvar Mwakyusa

PROPER surveying and planning of land in the country is crucial in adding the value of plots and eventually expanding the tax base to the government and enabling people to use the property as collateral in accessing loans, it has been observed.

"Once surveyed and planned land is a crucial capital to the population and source of revenues to the government," the Director of Urban and Rural Planning in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Prof John Lupala, remarked over the weekend.

Prof Lupala made the remarks at the end of a two-day land stakeholders' meeting in Dar es Salaam ahead of the Ninth Edition of The World Urban Forum to be organised by UN-HABITAT in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, next month.

The forum will be held under the theme; "Cities 2030 - Cities for All: Implementing the New Urban Agenda. The New Urban Agenda was adopted in October 2016 at the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development - Habitat III in Quito, Ecuador.

Prof Lupala said the ministry will work closely with local government authorities in addition to players in the private sector to ensure every piece of land in the country is surveyed and planned.

The expert mentioned other partners to be involved as financial institutions, public organisations, non-governmental organisations, private sector in addition to public and private real estate developers

