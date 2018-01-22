Angola: CHAN 2018 - Vá Elected Man of Match Again

Agadir — After being distinguished in the first round game with Burkina Faso (0-0), the Angolan international player Vá was again elected Man of the Match in last Saturday victory of the Angolan squad (1-0) over Cameroon, for the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN) happening in Morocco.

The young athlete, who is aged 19, has been giving hard work to the defence of the opponents, due to his speed and skill.

It was because of a foul committed on him that the Angolan squad benefited from a penalty kick, which was scored by Job at the thirtieth minute of the game.

Last Saturday, the striker Vá played for the whole of the 90 minutes of the game, having missed a few opportunities to score.

In the end of the game, the young striker - who this year will play for the second division Leixões of Portugal - said that he is more satisfied with the squad's game with Cameroon, in comparison to the first round match with Burkina Faso that ended in a goalless draw.

Vá also stressed that the secret of the Angolan squad's victory was the attitude and willpower of the players.