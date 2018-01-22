22 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Oil Tank Farm for Zanzibar

By From Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

PLANS are underway to transform the now idle historical beach of Mangapwani-Bumbwini into a new oil tank farm, authorities here have said.

Historians say slaves used to be hidden at Mangapwani before being transported abroad. Ministry of Land, Water, Energy and Environment's Principal Secretary (PS) Mr Ali Halil Mirza said the storage facility on 399.25 hectare land used as a storage hub for the distribution of fuel and natural Gas.

"We have started with a feasibility study supported by the World Bank before the real site work starts later. Provisional assessment indicates that Mangapwani- Bumbwini coastal area is geographically suitable because of proximity to other ports in East African Region and sufficient sea depth," Mirza said.

He said completion of the multi-million project will lead to the closing of the current small fuel depot at Mtoni, a place considered now by environmentalists as unsafe due to being surrounded by residential houses and hotels.

The new site for the proposed construction of the Tank Farm would also include gas depot for the Turkey, and Bakhresa companies engaged in 'domestic use gas business,' as public campaign to use gas for cooking instead of firewood increases.

Mr Abdalla Said Abdalla also informed the President that his company 'Salama International Trading Company Ltd' is also developing a depot including construction of oil jetty close to 'tank farm' area.

