Tanzania: Kigamboni to Have Charity Hospital

HUMAN Relief Foundation (HRF), a global charity organisation, plans to build a multibillion complex for charity at Kigamboni, comprising a hospital, school and orphanage centre, among other facilities.

The Foundation told the 'Daily News' at the weekend that the project, to cost three million US dollars (about 6.6bn/-), will be the biggest ever since the foundation began its operations in the country over a year ago.

HRF's General Manager Khaled Bucheeri said the project is now at paper work stage, including designs, and it is expected that by next June the construction work would kick off.

He highlighted on the Kigamboni project during the handover of completed projects to the communities at Kitunda in Dar es Salaam. These were two water wells and a mosque that they have recently completed.

The facilities cost a total of 79m/-. Operations manager of the Foundation, Mr Mbaraka Fahmy, said one well was donated to Kitunda Kati area where at least 2,000 residents are expected to benefit and the other to Kitunda Machimbo at which 1,800 dwellers would be relieved from water scarcity.

One of the residents at Kitunda Kati, Ms Hadija Ally, explained that water shortage was their one of the biggest challenges as they are forced to walk a long distance in search of the precious liquid.

"We have been digging deep into our pockets to buy water and most of us are poor," she said. At Kitunda Machimbo where the Foundation erected the mosque, Mr Yahya Hassan, said they were thankful because they used to conduct prayers at a makeshift mosque.

Mr Bucheeri appealed to the communities to use wisely the donated facilities so that the intended purpose could be met.

He stated that the Foundation was focusing mainly on humanitarian supports regardless of faith and race, and was responding to the needy communities in areas of health, education and other social services.