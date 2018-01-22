US-based author, Martha Mutomba, has released a new book, Lessons from My Grandmother, which is based on her life experiences during her youthful days in rural Zimbabwe.

The 262 page book, published by Morgan James Publishers, will be released on January 30, 2018 and a portion of the sales will be donated to a non-profit organization she volunteers for, Munhu Inc, which serves children affected by HIV/AIDS in Zimbabwe.

The book is an honest, emotional narrative which provides an enticing storyline as it traces Martha's life from growing up in rural Zimbabwe to embracing the consumerist American culture, to facing the turmoil in her homeland and within herself.

Martha was delighted to have published the book, saying writing has always been her passion.

"This is by far the most personal project I have ever worked on. Being an author has always been a dream of mine and I am incredibly honored to share my words and stories," she said.

The story is about Yeukai, a recent graduate who returns home to Zimbabwe from England and spends much of her time with her grandmother, who shares her wise knowledge passed through many generations.

Yeukai soon moves to the United States of America where she finds the material obsessed California life different from what she was taught by her grandmother.

Armed with her grandmother's lessons, Yeukai sets out on a journey of introspection, self-discovery, and transformation; a journey that sees her tracing her steps back to her roots in Zimbabwe.

Publicist, Pam Samasuwo Nyawiri, says the book tries to bring out the power of introspection and demonstrates the purpose of evaluating one's life.

"Martha's narrative is spiced throughout the book with her take on events and feelings, as well as her meaningful "What I Know Now" insights. With themes of religion, mysticism, and enlightenment, Lessons from My Grandmother encourages readers to seek their own spiritual awakening and emotional healing that will ultimately lead to a more fulfilled, purpose driven life," she said.

Author Robert C Jameson, famed for his book "The Keys to Joy Filled Living", described Martha's Lessons from My Grandmother as "crystal clear water in an ancient river".

"Her writing is smooth, deep and profoundly personal. We are taken on a journey so we can be one with the Source. The book presents very practical insights into how we can find inner peace as we walk through time here on earth," he said.

He said Martha had managed to sprinkle personal stories, poems and prayers in strategic places that helped anchor the information on a deep level and directed the reader on how to answer those primordial questions: Who am I? Where do I come from? Why am I here?

Martha holds a PhD degree in Biochemistry from Cambridge University and spent years working in the biotechnology industry in the United States.

Her writing has been published in Equanimity Magazine and in the inaugural issue of Poetic Lenz: A Storyteller's Magazine for Photographers and Writers.