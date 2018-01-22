Namibia: North Hit By Debilitating Water Crisis

Ongwediva — Although water interruptions scheduled by the water utility NamWater only started last Monday, some consumers have been without a drop of water since last week Friday.

NamWater announced last Monday that the northern regions would experience water supply interruptions for the next six weeks, between January 15 until February 28.

The supply rationing will be implemented in the evenings from 22h00 to 05h00 the next morning.

Residents from villages surrounding Ongwediva are some of the affected areas.

The villages are complaining they have not been receiving any water supply and have been getting water from relatives in Ongwediva.

"At least they should allow the water to run during the day and then cut us off at night, but five days without water is just too much. How about people without relatives, how are the people supposed to survive?" questioned a resident.

A statement issued by NamWater indicates there has been rehabilitation work going on at the Calueque scheme in Angola since December.

"As of early December, NamWater's supply main from our source abstraction at Calueque scheme in Angola started leaking profusely that we had to attend to it, by putting one pump out of operation, and use one only for our needs," read the NamWater statement issued last Monday.

In addition to the pump, additional factors have been affecting the flow of water to the Oshakati production work such as growth of weed and silt accumulation at the bottom of the canal.

Although that is the stance, the water utility is optimistic that the work is due for completion soon.

Meanwhile, the Ondangwa Town Council sent out a communique to its residents informing them to brace themselves for the next six weeks.

"The effect of these interruptions will not necessarily be felt only during or between the mentioned hours due to the fact that it may take longer for the water to reach all our water supply networks. Residents are encouraged to keep drinking water in containers just in case water is not restored as per the agreed times," states the communication issued by the town council's chief executive officer, Ismael Namgongo.