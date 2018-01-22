22 January 2018

Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Ebonyi Reopens Schools

Public and private schools in Ebonyi shut on Jan. 18 to check the spread of Lassa fever outbreak in the state have reopened.

Prof. John Eke, the Commissioner for Education, told Newsmen on Monday in Abakaliki, that the schools were reopened as no new case of the disease was reported since Jan. 18.

The government announced the closure of the schools for seven days, beginning from Jan. 18, but rescinded its decision due to the timely check of the disease.

The commissioner commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones to the killer disease and urged all residents to always keep their environment clean.

"The measure taken by government prevented the disease from spreading into schools, and I am happy that we did not lose any of our pupil or student to the disease.

"The government and people of Ebonyi sympathise and condole with families that lost their loved ones to the disease.

"We, however, call on the public to maintain good personal hygiene to stay safe.

"We also appeal to our teachers and school administrators to redouble their efforts so as to cover the second term academic calendar," Eke said.

The Lassa fever outbreak claimed four lives, including two medical doctors ,while no fewer than 100 persons are currently hospitalised.

