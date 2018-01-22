21 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested for Axe-Murder of 85-Year-Old

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an 85-year-old woman in Dutywa, Eastern Cape, police said on Sunday.

The man, aged 34, was arrested in Candu Village - the same area where the murder victim lived, Captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement.

He is now due to make his first court appearance on Monday at the Dutywa magistrate's court on a murder charge.

It is alleged that a man wearing a balaclava attacked the elderly Silvia Thandiwe Dyasi at her home, hacking her to death, on Thursday night. A relative of the victim witnessed her murder.

Police "worked around the clock" and the man was subsequently arrested on Friday.

