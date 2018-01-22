21 January 2018

South Africa: Minister to Attend Inauguration of President-Elect Weah

Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane will represent President Jacob Zuma at the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of Liberia, George Weah Sr.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place in Monrovia, Liberia on Monday.

The Presidency said on Sunday Liberia and South Africa share strong economic and trade relations, further cemented during a State Visit to South Africa by the outgoing President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf last year.

President Sirleaf is leaving office after serving two six-year terms as Africa's first elected female Head of State.

"President Zuma has remarked that the peaceful and democratic manner under which the elections in Liberia were conducted signified yet another positive step towards deepening democracy on the African continent," said the Presidency.

