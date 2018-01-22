South Africa: Circumstances Surrounding the Manufacturing of Ammunition in Lansdowne Under Investigation

press release

Western Cape — Crimes associated with gangs will remain a priority for SAPS in this province and we will pursue every avenue to bring perpetrators to book.

This was displayed during an intelligence driven operation in Lansdowne last night, which led police to an address in Bombay Street. A search of the premises resulted in the discovery of an illegal make shift factory for ammunition, which we believe is intended for the gangs in the Hanover Park area. Large quantities of ammunition cartridges, projectiles, and gunpowder were seized, as well as apparatus to manufacture ammunition.

The circumstances surrounding the seizure are under investigation and the possibility of arrests is not ruled out. The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General KE Jula expressed his appreciation towards the members involved in the operation and said that the time is running out for criminals in the province.