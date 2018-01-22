21 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Circumstances Surrounding the Manufacturing of Ammunition in Lansdowne Under Investigation

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Western Cape — Crimes associated with gangs will remain a priority for SAPS in this province and we will pursue every avenue to bring perpetrators to book.

This was displayed during an intelligence driven operation in Lansdowne last night, which led police to an address in Bombay Street. A search of the premises resulted in the discovery of an illegal make shift factory for ammunition, which we believe is intended for the gangs in the Hanover Park area. Large quantities of ammunition cartridges, projectiles, and gunpowder were seized, as well as apparatus to manufacture ammunition.

The circumstances surrounding the seizure are under investigation and the possibility of arrests is not ruled out. The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General KE Jula expressed his appreciation towards the members involved in the operation and said that the time is running out for criminals in the province.

South Africa

Zuma Urged to Declare National Disaster in Cape Town as #DayZero Looms

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on Monday said that she had written to President Jacob Zuma for a national disaster to… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.