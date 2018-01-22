22 January 2018

Congress of the People (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cope Welcomes the Changes Announced in the Board of Eskom

press release By Glacier Nkhwashu

Eskom stood at the epicenter of the corruption and State Capture project.

The corruption and maladministration that was allowed to be committed at Eskom under the watch of the ANC imperiled our very sovereignty and existence as a nation. What was allowed to happen has had disastrous consequences for our economy and our fight against the challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The Congress of the People welcomes the changes announced in the board of Eskom.

It's what we have been advocating and agitating for.

We trust that this signals the beginning of the responsible and progressive governance of our most strategic of SOEs.

But there must still be accountability and consequences for all of those who were complicit in and facilitated the theft and grand looting - the sabotaging of Eskom and SAinc.

Issued by the Congress of the People (COPE)

