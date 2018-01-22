South Africa: Gang Affiliate Arrested, Soon After Shooting Incident in Gelvandale

press release

Port Elizabeth: The immediate response to a shotspotter signal resulted in the arrest of a 25 year old gang affiliate and confiscation of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 20 January 2018 at about 20:15, a 13 year old teenager was shot outside a shop in Pienaar Street in Gelvandale. According to police information, the teenager was being assaulted by some males outside the shop and then shot in his stomach. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Immediate response led to the swift arrest of the suspect. A member from SAPS Gelvandale arrested the suspect in a house in Pott Street, Helenvale. The suspect was found hiding in the bedroom. A 9mm firearm, reportedly stolen in Algoa Park in December 2016 was confiscated.

The suspect was detained and the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit will be investigating further links to other shooting incidents including the attempted murder of the teenager. The suspect will appear in court tomorrow, 22 January 2018 on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

In another incident, on 20 January 2018 at about 14:15, a pregnant 27 year old woman sustained a gunshot wound in her stomach while standing outside a house in Deverill Street in Helenvale. It is alleged the victim from Cape Town was attending a funeral at the house when she was struck by a bullet. Shots were fired by unknown persons in the street. A case of attempted murder is being investigated by SAPS Gelvandale detectives.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Thembisile Patekile is urging the communities in the Northern areas to be actively involved by working work with the police and report these criminal elements that are committing serious crimes with firearms.' The war against crime is a shared responsibility and cannot be won by the police alone. Innocent women and children are being shot by these gang members and this barbaric behaviour will not be tolerated,' warned Major General Patekile.