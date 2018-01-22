22 January 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Wanderers Shift to Increasingly Popular 4-2-3-1 System, Says Coach Osman

By Green Muheya

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman has said he has made a technical switch to the club in readiness of the African champions league from the customary 4-4-2 system to his preferred 4-3-1-2 that is essentially like a midfield diamond.

The change might be the most influentially positive coaching decision before Wanderers face AS Vita of Democrcatic Republic of Congo in CAF Champions League preliminary match next month.

"We changes the system slightly using one striker and three attacking midfielders supporting him," Osman said after testing the 4-2-3-1 system against Masters Security FC in a friendly match.

The 4-2-3-1 has proven most popular, perhaps because it is the most utilitarian of systems.

Its makeup is simple. There are two holding midfielders in front of the back four in support of a playmaker creating for a single striker and two wingers. The outside backs, as in a 4-4-2, are expected to attack, and the variety that can be employed among the attacking positions offers great variety in style and approach.

The system changed the complexion of the team, requiring a new direction.

Osman said his club need to improve technical capabilities but ruled out signing any more new players,

