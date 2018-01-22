21 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Attempted Murder Suspect Fatally Shot By Police

Namakgale — A 24-year-old suspect who was wanted by the Namakgale police was shot dead during an incident which occurred at Makhushane Dairing this morning, 21 January 2018.

The suspect was spotted along the Makhushane-Dairing road by his victim whom he allegedly shot in December 2017. The victim immediately alerted the police who reacted swiftly.

When the police pounced on the suspect he allegedly refused to be arrested, broke a beer bottle and violently charged towards the police who tried to control the suspect by firing a warning shot.

The suspect allegedly drew a firearm from his hip and pointed at the police. Fearing for their lives the police shot the suspect who was rushed to the local hospital where he was certified dead.

The firearm that the suspect had produced was later found to be a toy gun which resembled a pistol. The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further handling.

South Africa

Read the original article on SAPS.

