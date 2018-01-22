21 January 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: New Eskom Board Should Prioritise Stability and Rooting Out

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Tyron Seale on Eskom's New Board Chair
press release By Natasha Mazzone MP

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the appointment of the new Eskom board. We congratulate the Acting CEO Mr Phakamani Hadebe and Chairperson Mr Jabu Mabuza, both of whom come with excellent track records and vast financial and business experience. We wish them well in their new positions. That said, the board has a mammoth task ahead of it in order to turn things around at the struggling power utility.

Due to years of chronic mismanagement and the toxic influence of the Gupta family, Eskom is facing financial and operational collapse.

This entity has been at the centre of state capture and the board will have to hit the ground running to ensure that Eskom is once again operating efficiently. To do so, the board must prioritise the following key areas of concern:

Appoint qualified and experienced individuals in all senior positions;

Investigate any suspicious contracts and individuals who have been involved in questionable deals, including senior executives and former board members;

More on This

Prioritise Eskom's financial stability and attract more investment; and

Recover all monies that have been syphoned from the power utility.

These are only a few of the immediate actions that need to be taken by the new board, but the DA believes that these are important steps to re-establish good governance and restore the public's faith in the utility.

Of course, the appointment of the new board does not mean that the indiscretions of their predecessors should be forgotten.

The previous Eskom board has been heavily implicated in allegations of state capture and the appointment of the new board by no means absolves them from wrongdoing. All those responsible for the decline at Eskom must be held accountable and we will continue to use every platform to fiercely go after all those accused of state capture.

The DA, along with the public, will keep a very close eye on the developments at Eskom under the new board.

Natasha Mazzone MP

DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises

More on This

Cope Welcomes the Changes Announced in the Board of Eskom

Eskom stood at the epicenter of the corruption and State Capture project. Read more »

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2018 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.