The Malawi National Football team is to regroup in what is called "off season training " as a way of keeping the players fit ahead of the team's upcoming assignments, Nyasa Times has learnt.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Football Association of Malawi's General Secretary Alfred Gunda, the team is set to regroup on Monday 22 January in all the three regions.

According to the statement, the players called for off season training will only be involved in physical training. It is not known when Coach Ron Van Geneugden will return from holiday.

The statement further adds that platers in the southern region will be training at College of Medicine while those based in the central region will be training at Civo. The northern region which according to the list has only one player will be done at Mzuzu Stadium

The following is the list of players;

Richard Chipuwa

Ernest Kakhobwe

Stanley Sanudi

John Lanjesi

Peter Cholopi

Chembezi Denis

Miracle Gabeya

Ian Chinyama

Yamikani Fodya

Precious Sambani

Chimwemwe Idana

Chikoti Chirwa

Mike Mkwate

Jabulani Linje

Felix Zulu

Peter Banda

Chiukepo Msowoya

LILONGWE BASED (AT CIVO STADIUM)

Brighton Munthali

Lehman Nthala

Gomezgani Chirwa

Levison Maganizo

Righteous Banda

Mphatso Phillimon

Fletcher Bandawe

MZUZU BASED (AT MZUZU STADIUM)

Khuda Muyaba