The Malawi National Football team is to regroup in what is called "off season training " as a way of keeping the players fit ahead of the team's upcoming assignments, Nyasa Times has learnt.
In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Football Association of Malawi's General Secretary Alfred Gunda, the team is set to regroup on Monday 22 January in all the three regions.
According to the statement, the players called for off season training will only be involved in physical training. It is not known when Coach Ron Van Geneugden will return from holiday.
The statement further adds that platers in the southern region will be training at College of Medicine while those based in the central region will be training at Civo. The northern region which according to the list has only one player will be done at Mzuzu Stadium
The following is the list of players;
Richard Chipuwa
Ernest Kakhobwe
Stanley Sanudi
John Lanjesi
Peter Cholopi
Chembezi Denis
Miracle Gabeya
Ian Chinyama
Yamikani Fodya
Precious Sambani
Chimwemwe Idana
Chikoti Chirwa
Mike Mkwate
Jabulani Linje
Felix Zulu
Peter Banda
Chiukepo Msowoya
LILONGWE BASED (AT CIVO STADIUM)
Brighton Munthali
Lehman Nthala
Gomezgani Chirwa
Levison Maganizo
Righteous Banda
Mphatso Phillimon
Fletcher Bandawe
MZUZU BASED (AT MZUZU STADIUM)
Khuda Muyaba