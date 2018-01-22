21 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Umbilo Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A multi-disciplinary operation by the Tactical Response Team, Durban Public Order Police Unit, Metro Police and Independent Police Investigative Directorate resulted in the arrest of two suspects for a murder and armed robbery that occurred in Glenwood. One of the suspects is a police official from the EThekwini Inner and Outer West Cluster. The suspects will be charged and will appear at the Durban Magistrates' Court soon. A firearm was seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

It is alleged that the two men entered residential premises in Campbell Road, Glenwood in the early hours of 19 January 2018. The suspects allegedly robbed the residents of cash and fatally shot at a 30-year-old man. They fled in their getaway vehicle. A case of murder was opened at Umbilo police station. Swift reaction by police resulted in the arrest of the suspects. The docket has been transferred to IPID for further investigation.

"We condemn the actions of these two suspects. We will always ensure that we arrest those accused of crimes even if they are within the SAPS. I applaud the swift response by the arresting officers in effecting the arrests," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa

Zuma Urged to Declare National Disaster in Cape Town as #DayZero Looms

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on Monday said that she had written to President Jacob Zuma for a national disaster to… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.