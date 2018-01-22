21 January 2018

South Africa: Eight Suspects Arrested for Illegal Hunting At Delportshoop

Eight suspects, amongst them a police Warrant Officer (48) from Mahikeng in the North West Province, were arrested this evening in connection with illegal hunting. The suspects were arrested by police officers from Delportshoop after following up information.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 48, were arrested at Horing Doring communal farm in Delportshoop. Three carcasses of blue wildebeest were recovered.

Two rifles that are .303 and 308 were also confiscated from the suspects. A Toyota double cab bakkie used by the suspects was also confiscated.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri has commended members of Delportshoop who ensured that the suspects are put behind bars. He pointed out that the arrest will send a strong message to police officials involved in criminal activities that

Their days are numbered. He further urged members of the community to report police officials who are involved in criminal activities.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Barkley West Magistrate's court on Monday pending further police investigations.

