21 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alert Thornhill SAPS Members Bust Suspects With Stolen Vehicle

During a conscientious effort and eager to address property related crimes, police officials from SAPS Thornhill acted swiftly upon receiving information and arrested three male suspects (27 - 29 years-old) at about 03:30 this morning, 21 January 2018, for being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Alert members on patrol spotted a white Mazda bakkie being pushed by two suspects in Phase 1, Thornhill. A third male suspect was behind the steering wheel of the bakkie. When the suspects noticed the police officials, the driver managed to start the bakkie and all three suspects fled in it. A chase ensued towards Phase 2, where the three were successfully apprehended.

Thorough investigations revealed that the bakkie was stolen in January 2018 in Kwadwesi. The registration plate that was attached to the Mazda bakkie also belongs to a vehicle that was stolen in Kwadwesi during October 2017. The vehicle was handed in at the Uitenhage Vehicle Crime Identification Unit for further investigations. An additional charge of illegal possession of mandrax tablets, worth R300, was added.

The three suspects are due to appear in the Hankey Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Monday, 22 January 2018 on the drug related charge. They are due to appear on a charge of the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle in a Port Elizabeth Magistrate's court soon.

