Kenya: Coca-Cola Seeks to Recycle 100% of Its Packaging Globally

Nairobi — The Coca-Cola Company is reviewing its approach to packaging, with a global goal to collect and recycle the equivalent of 100 per cent of its packaging by 2030.

In a statement, the company says the move is part of its new packaging vision for a World Without Waste, where it has ongoing work to make packaging 100 percent recyclable.

President and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company James Quincey has also admitted that the world has a packaging problem, but calls out to companies to help solve it.

"Through our World Without Waste vision, we are investing in our planet and our packaging to help make this problem a thing of the past," Quincey said.

The move will also create new employment opportunities in recycling, as well as new businesses especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that will become a central part of the company's recycling model.

The move comes at a time when Kenya has announced that it will be working to develop and implement a Polyethylene Terephthalate take-back scheme to enhance environmental awareness on the management of plastic packaging from this year.