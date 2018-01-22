Angola Open to Cooperation On Basis of Mutual Respect

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, reaffirmed on Friday that Angola is open to cooperation with all countries on the basis of respect for each other and for the sovereignty of each State.

The Angolan statesman was speaking at the New Year greetings ceremony with the Diplomatic Corps accredited in the country.

João Lourenço considered the mutual respect and sovereignty of each state conditions for cooperation to develop and generate fruitful results for the parties.

He spoke of the need to urgently create internal conditions that restore the necessary credibility of the sectors that intervene in the relationship with the investors, so that they do not hesitate to bring their money to Angola.

He also promised development partners juridical security so that they can feel reassured to carry out their activities and bring their funds to the country without constraints, provided they comply with the Angolan legislation.

He emphasized that Angola has been constantly modernizing itself in order to reach increasingly acceptable standards of internal organization.

President Joao Lourenço hopes that the Diplomatic Corps will help to disseminate the efforts being made to diversify the national economy, combat corruption and impunity, improve democracy, respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the guarantees of citizens.

He expressed "great concern" at the situation of countries in conflict, some of which are worsening and constitute serious threat to world peace and security.

The Angolan President defends respect for the rules of International Law, the United Nations Charter and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council to promote understanding among nations, progress and the sustainable development of humankind.