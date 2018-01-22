Angola Reaffirms Willingness for Peaceful Conflicts Resolution

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, reaffirmed last Friday Angola's support for international efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in the world, particularly on the African continent.

He considered the situation in Africa to be worrying, ranging from internal conflicts and insecurity, to economic crises, terrorism, poverty and the irregular immigration of thousands of young Africans to Europe.

He expressed Angola's willingness to serve as a paradigm for conflict resolution, mobilizing itself to support international efforts and taking initiatives within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) policy body, which it chairs.

Angola also hopes to interact more in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) for peaceful resolution of the conflicts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Central African Republic (CAR), Burundi and South Sudan.

President Joao Lourenço also believes that the combination of efforts can help to find an African solution to the DRC problem, under the aegis of the African Union, as the only way to develop positive factors for Congolese citizens to apply to existing decisions and agreements.

It is a matter of justice, he said, to act for the UN to lift the embargo on the sale of arms to the Central African government, which is responsible for guaranteeing the security of the people and the sovereignty of the national territory in the face of the permanent threat of the rebel forces, who intend to remove the legitimately instituted government.

President Lourenço also defended financial aid to the authorities of the Central African Republic (CAR) to allow internal reorganization and to create the necessary conditions for an opening to dialogue between the government and the opposition forces, with a view to reaching definitive peace.

The Head of State challenged what he saw as abominable practices of slavery in the 21st century by Africans in Libya, calling for a global response to punish severely and exemplarily those responsible for this crime, so as to discourage similar practices in other parts of the world.