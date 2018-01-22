21 January 2018

Angola: ADPP Trains 10,754 Teachers in Angola

Ndalatando — At least 10,754 primary school teachers were trained in the last 20 years in fourteen provinces of the country in the Teachers of the Future Schools (EPF), linked to the Nordic Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) ADPP.

This fact was released last Friday in Lucala, northern Cuanza Norte Province, by the EPF coordinator in Angola, Kharem Hesselberg, during a ceremony to grant end-of-course certificates to 51 finalists of the course of primary teachers trained by the NGO.

This is, according to Kharem Hesselberg, training that has been carried out in partnership with the Angolan Ministry of Education.

She said that teachers were trained in fifteen schools, located in fourteen of the country's 18 provinces, which in 2017 placed, in the job market, 1,100 new high school education staff.

The official added that in the same year (2017) 381 basic technicians were trained in eight Polyvalent and Vocational schools, in the courses of auxiliary agri-food, cookers and energy assistants, totalling 2,399 graduated since 2011, in six provinces.

In addition to education, ADPP develops projects in the areas of health and agriculture.

ADPP's first Teachers of the Future School (EPF) was inaugurated in 1995, in the central Huambo Province, having trained the first 32 primary school teachers in 1998.

