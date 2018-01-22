Nigeria: Yet Another Lassa Fever Outbreak

editorial

The health authorities could do more to contain the viral disease

In yet another indication that when it rains it actually pours for Nigeria, there has been an outbreak of Lassa fever, to add to the several socio-political challenges we are currently grappling with. According to the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezuruike, the outbreak has already claimed the lives of two medical doctors and a nurse while the index patient they treated survived and has been discharged from the hospital. That has prompted Nigerian nurses to call on both Ebonyi and the federal governments to live up to their responsibility and overhaul the health system for efficient and effective care delivery.

In a statement last week, nurses under the auspices of University Graduates of Nursing Science Association (UGONSA), claimed that no fewer than 40 health workers have died of the disease in Ebonyi State alone in the past 13 years. "What we see each time we experience the avoidable death of health workers from Lassa fever is that government officials rush to the press to commiserate with the victims and hypocritically resume the supply of basic personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitisers to hospitals," said the nurses who added that "as soon as the tension dies down, hand sanitisers, PPEs, electricity and even running water disappear and become essential commodities in our hospitals, leaving our compassionate nurses and physicians with the pathetic option of treating patients largely unprotected".

While the nurses also raised several other pertinent issues pertaining to welfare and neglect of the health sector by both the state and federal governments that should be looked into, it is noteworthy that Lassa fever has been a serious challenge to Nigeria's health authorities since it was first diagnosed in Lassa (the village for which it was named) in Borno State in 1969. Despite the fact that there have been efforts in the past to contain the scourge, it is unfortunate that we have been witnessing frequent outbreaks in recent years.

We, therefore, hope that the authorities will take both preventive and long-term measures this time around, especially given reports that the disease may have spread to Kogi State. Such measures include immediate release of adequate quantities of Ribavirin, the specific antiviral drug for Lassa fever for prompt and adequate treatment of cases and deployment of rapid response teams from the Federal Health Ministry to Ebonyi and neighbouring states to assist in investigating and verifying the cases and tracing of contacts. More importantly, clinicians and relevant healthcare workers must be sensitised and mobilised in areas of patient management and care so that we do not continue to witness, as it has just happened in Ebonyi, the death of our health professionals and care givers.

However, because the symptoms of Lassa fever are so varied and non-specific, clinical diagnosis is often difficult, especially early in the course of the disease. For that reason, steps should be taken by the federal government to direct all health facilities in the country to emphasise routine infection prevention and control measures. Healthcare workers should also be advised to always be careful to avoid contact with blood and body fluids in the process of caring for sick persons.

While we believe that with effective coordination the disease can be contained quickly before it becomes another national epidemic with dire implications for the lives of our people, the real challenge is to work towards its total eradication. That is a task for the health authorities at all levels of government in our country.