21 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto Retain National Title in U-17

Luanda — 1º de Agosto football team revalidated the title of Under-17 national football championship, on Saturday at Coqueiros stadium, defeating Luanda FC by 2-1 in the final.

1º de Agosto football team scored goals in the first half at 5 and 42 minutes by Bito and benefited from a self-inflicted goal by Zidane.

In the second half, Luanda FC took control of the game and attempted to score several times with direct kicks to the goal of 1º de Agosto but only scored at 89 minutes by Celso.

In the clash for third place, Benfica de Luanda defeated Petro de Luanda by 2-1.

