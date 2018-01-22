Agadir — Offensive midfielder Job has secured a 1-0 victory over Cameroon last Saturday, thus placing the Sable Antelopes (Angolan national football team) in the lead, with four points, of Group D of the African Nations Cup for Home-based Players (CHAN2018), happening in Morocco.

The skipper of the national team scored a goal by penalty, in the 30th minute of the first half of the game.

With a draw against Burkina Faso by 0-0 in the opening round, and the latest victory over Cameroon by 1-0, the Angolan National Team will play with Congo Brazzaville on Wednesday (Jan 24) for the third and last round of the first stage of the competition.