21 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan2018 - Job Scores and Guarantees Angola's Victory

Tagged:

Related Topics

Agadir — Offensive midfielder Job has secured a 1-0 victory over Cameroon last Saturday, thus placing the Sable Antelopes (Angolan national football team) in the lead, with four points, of Group D of the African Nations Cup for Home-based Players (CHAN2018), happening in Morocco.

The skipper of the national team scored a goal by penalty, in the 30th minute of the first half of the game.

With a draw against Burkina Faso by 0-0 in the opening round, and the latest victory over Cameroon by 1-0, the Angolan National Team will play with Congo Brazzaville on Wednesday (Jan 24) for the third and last round of the first stage of the competition.

Angola

Minister Confirms Downsizing of Diplomatic Missions Abroad

The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, confirmed that a downsizing process of the country?s diplomatic… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.