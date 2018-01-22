22 January 2018

Zimbabwe: Makeover of Post Offices Bridges Zimbabwe Digital Divide

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — Zimbabwe has transformed more than 80 obsolete post offices to community information centres following an investment of US$13 million.

This is part of a project to bridge the digital divide.

More than 8 100 members of the public have benefitted from the project.

An additional 20 mobile units will be introduced nationwide to widen information communication technology (ICT) reach to the already existing 84 post office community information centres.

Gift Machengete, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) Director-General, confirmed the development.

"This is part of our mandate as POTRAZ to ensure we take ICT to the people. The idea is to ensure universal access to ICT and we are doing this by training our people in three phases," Machengete said.

"It depends on the level of one's education and the need of the skills. We have some who use the skills just to learn how to use computers. Others would want more and advanced services. We are turning every post office into an information centre so that people can surf, send emails and so on and so forth," Machengete added.

Mobile operators Econet, NetOne, Telecel Zimbabwe and fixed line operator TelOne, contributed the $13 million under the auspices of the Universal Service Fund (USF).

