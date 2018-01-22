press release

The People's Republic of China has donated a cheque of Rs 1 million to the Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund to help support victims who have been severely affected by the recent cyclone Berguitta.

The cheque was handed over by the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Mauritius, Mr Sun Gongyi, to the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The donation follows the appeal made by Prime Minister Jugnauth to the private sector, enterprises and the population in general to contribute to the Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund which will eventually assist to finance several measures to alleviate those who are affected by natural calamities.

In a statement, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude towards the People's Republic of China who has responded promptly and positively to his appeal. He recalled the strong ties of kinship between the two countries which have been further cemented and added that China has always stood by Mauritius and supported the country in any situation.

Prime Minister Jugnauth reiterated his appeal for further contribution to the Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund from the private sector and the population.

For his part, the Ambassador Gongyi, spoke of the excellent relationship between China and Mauritius and the intent of the People's Republic of China to contribute to the Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund. This gesture, he highlighted, bears testimony to the longstanding friendly bond that both country share.

The Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund has among its objectives to assist victims affected by cyclones and other calamities to undertake reparation works of their houses and other related infrastructures. Contributions to the Fund can be issued by cheque to the Prime Minister's Cyclone Relief Fund or via bank transfer on the following Account number: State Bank of Mauritius - Savings Account No. 61031200000107.