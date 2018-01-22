22 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Two Toddlers Die From 'Smoke Inhalation'

By Loide Jason

Oshakati — Two toddlers died last Wednesday afternoon from smoke inhalation from a burning room at their homestead at Olukuma in Tsandi Constituency, Omusati Region.

The two victims, aged two years, were living at home with their grandmother who has a disability. They had gone into one of the rooms where they played with a box of matches.

They stayed there for some time and were later evacuated from the room when they were unconscious with no burn wounds.

Omusati police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo confirmed the incident, saying the children were not burned but it is suspected they inhaled smoke.

He added that the toddlers were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital at Tsandi.

Shikongo warned parents to avoid this type of incident and ensure their children do not play with matches.

Shikongo said the post-mortem would be conducted at Oshakati hospital in Oshana Region in due course. The next of kin were informed.

"The children have been identified as Petrus Amadhila Festus and Hilda Namwenyo, Nangolo a boy and a girl," he said.

He said the police investigation continues.

The grandmother said all her documents and clothes were burnt.

Among the ruined documents were her access card for social grants and her smart card for NamPost.

