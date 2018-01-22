22 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Spirit Makers List Hurdles to Government's Industry Plan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — Some members of the business community want the government to improve on bureaucracy in public offices and up the war on corruption as a way of creating an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

Speaking to The Citizen on sidelines of the 3rd high level public-private dialogue on doing business in Tanzania, the Nyati Spiritz Limited chief executive officer, Ms Rupa Suchak said solutions to challenges facing the private sector were taking too long to be reached.

"Some of the issues raised in meetings between the public and private sectors two years ago have not yet been tackled," she said expressing dissatisfaction over why issues pertaining to high excise duty rates and VAT on the spirits and wine industry have not been taken into consideration two years down the lane.

Calling upon President John Magufuli's intervention and help save the legitimate liquor companies, Ms Suchak alleged that the spike of illicit liquor products and consumption of illicit alcohol has been fuelled by individuals who collude with corrupt law enforcing officers.

Nyati Spiritz Ltd recently inaugurated its $20 million brewery in Dar es Salaam in what the company believes was a way of filling the gap between demand and supply of the evolving alcoholic beverages market in Tanzania.

Speaking during the meeting here late last week, minister for Industries, Trade and Investment Charles Mwijage stressed on the importance of dialogue between the government and private sector, insisting that it was through discourse between the two parties that Tanzania would achieve its industrialization agenda.

Another liquor manufacturer who declined to be named echoed the same sentiments, noting that some illicit liquor manufacturers do not pay the rightful taxes.

He said there are about 25 liquor manufacturing companies in the country but three pay taxes promptly while the remaining pay between five to ten taxes only.

Speaking while opening the meeting, minister for Finance and Planning, Philip Mipango said the government is working on issues raised by members of the private sector, noting that a lot of changes have been made, noting that much will be realized in the 2018/2019 budget.

Tanzania

RC Ndikilo Ends Land Conflict As Two Companies Locked Horns in Kinzagu Village

The Coast Regional Commissioner, Mr Evarist Ndikilo, has come up with what he termed as lasting solution to perennial… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.