21 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms, New Brighton

New Brighton: Two suspects were arrested for the illegal possession of unlicensed firearms last night at about 22:00 at Kamalow Shop, Jali Street, New Brighton.

The one firearm, 9mm pistol with 13 rounds ammunition, was found inside the shop, hidden inside an ash brick. The 28 year old shop owner was arrested.

Outside the shop a white Colt bakkie was searched and a 7.65mm pistol with 6 rounds of ammunition was found. The 37 year old vehicle driver was arrested.

Both suspects will appear before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday 22 January 2018 on charges of illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The 7.65 pistol has been identified as reportedly stolen during a house breaking in Amsterdamhoek during May 2016. Futher investigations will follow.

South Africa

