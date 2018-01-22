Namibia: Rape and Trafficking Cases Reach High Court

AN OKAHANDJA woman and a resident of Swakopmund are facing multiple charges of rape and human trafficking in two criminal cases that are due to be heard in the Windhoek High Court.

The two accused both had a first pre-trial hearing before judge Nate Ndauendapo on Thursday. They are scheduled to be back in the dock for another pre-trial appearance on 15 February.

Okahandja resident Tuufilwa Ndawina Jonas (32) is charged with four counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and three charges of trafficking in persons in connection with her alleged involvement in a scam that landed a schoolgirl from northern Namibia on Okahandja district farms, where she was forced into becoming a sexual partner to two men.

In the second case, a resident of Swakopmund, Bertus Koch (42), has been indicted on five counts of child trafficking and five counts of rape, alternatively committing or attempting to commit a sexual act with a child below the age of 16. The charges against Koch are based on allegations that he raped five girls at Swakopmund from November 2015 to May 2016.

The state is alleging that Jonas approached a schoolgirl at a village in northern Namibia in April 2012, and advised her to leave school so that she could take up a job that Jonas said was available at Okahandja. In fact, though, Jonas had agreed with a certain John Puariune that she would procure a girl for him - which the girl found out only the following month, after she had arrived at Okahandja and Jonas told her that she had to go live with the man who had paid for her transport from the north, the state is charging.

Having arrived at the farm where Puariune was staying, the girl was allegedly forced to have sexual intercourse with him on several occasions.

The state is also alleging that Jonas fetched the girl from the farm two months later, and instructed her to take up lodging with another man - which she refused to do.

Following that refusal, Jonas instructed the girl to go to a third man, identified only as one Nico, in the indictment setting out the state's charges. Having been chased out of Jonas' house, the girl went to stay with the said Nico, and was again raped on several occasions, the state charges.

Jonas was arrested in November 2015, and has been in custody since then.

In the indictment in Koch's case, the state is alleging that during the period from November 2015 to May 2016, he raped five girls - one aged nine, one 11 years old, two aged 12, and the oldest of them 13 years of age - in his house in the DRC area of Swakopmund.

He allegedly raped the girls after he had locked them up in his house when they returned from a shop where he had sent them to buy cigarettes for him.

Following the first incidents with the girls, Koch again called them to his house on numerous occasions over the subsequent months, and again raped them or sexually abused them, the prosecution is also charging.

Koch, who is in custody, was arrested in May 2016.

Jonas denied guilt on charges of rape and trafficking in persons during an appearance in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court at the end of May last year.

Koch also pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape before the prosecutor general decided to have his case transferred from the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court to the High Court in Windhoek.