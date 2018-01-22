South Africa: One Killed in Midrand Accident

21 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

One person was killed after their car rolled multiple times on the N1 south in Midrand, paramedic services have said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring on Sunday said paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the vehicle lying on its roof in the middle of the highway.

"The body of a man was found lying inside the vehicle. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious head injury and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead."

Meiring said police were on scene to investigate the incident that took place on Saturday.

