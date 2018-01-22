A pregnant court official was Thursday rushed to hospital where she was admitted after she inhaled cocaine that was being tested before the magistrate.

The cocaine, weighing 2kgs and worth $185 000, was allegedly found stashed in one Veronica Matongo's suitcase.

Matongo was arrested recently at a Harare lodge but her lawyer insisted that the police stole the drug and replaced it with a substance similar in colour before he requested that it be tested in court.

The substance was then tested before magistrate Hosea Mujaya and a lab expert confirmed it was cocaine.

When the sealed envelope of cocaine concentrate was opened court officials who were close to the witness stand were all chocked and the pregnant recorder, Miriam Chimedza, was also affected. She left the court room in tears before she got serious while outside.

An inhaler was used to assist her to breathe as she was waiting for an ambulance to rush her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Matongo was expected in court Friday for trial continuation.

She was denying the allegations arguing that the bag belonged to her friend, a South African national identified as Thabani.

Matongo said she was in the business of selling second hand clothes and met her friend in one of her trips last year.

She said when they were arrested she had gone to the lodge to discuss business.

Michael Reza appeared for the state.