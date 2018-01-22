22 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Key Witness Sought in Etilyasa Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati — The Oshakati High Court is trying to trace the whereabouts of a key witness for the State in the murder of Helena Shivute who was hacked with an axe and a panga by her boyfriend at Etilyasa in 2014.

The court postponed the matter to February 15 and 16 to allow the State and the investigating officer to trace the said witness.

The 32-year-old accused, Lukas Kasimeya Kasimeya, was remanded in custody. Kasimeya has pleaded guilty to murder.

The investigating officer, a detective sergeant from Omusati Region, Otto Teacher Ithete, requested the court to grant him between two to three weeks to trace Maria Ndahafa Iipinge.

According to Ithete, Iipinge is said to be residing at Otjiwarongo and also at Ondjiva in Angola.

The defence counsel Beatrix Bianca Boois of BB Attorneys asked the State to speed up the process to trace the witness.

Boois argued she was aware of the seriousness of the case her client is facing, but it was equally unjust that the case is not being finalised despite her client's guilty plea.

"Provision to locate the client should have been made already and should not have waited until the last minute to be done," remarked Boois.

According to court records, Kasimeya travelled from Okahao to Etilyasa to visit Shivute on February 8, 2014.

On February 13, 2013, Kasimeya allegedly accused Shivute of having sexual relations with other men and threatened to assault her.

The couple, their four-year-old daughter at the time, as well as the wanted witness left the cuca shops together and proceeded home.

At home when Maria left, Kasimeya struck Shivute on the head with an axe and panga, leading to her death.

Kasimeya fled after committing the offence but was arrested on March 15, 2014 at a shebeen in Oshikango. Advocate Ruben Shileka prosecuted with Judge Herman Januarie on the bench.

Namibia

Local Music Artists Get Royalties

Nascam collected N$1.6 million from the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) alone for the use of music on radio and… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.