Namibia: Killed Pupil Quiet, Lovable - Guardian

"I AM sorry, my friend. It was not intentional." These were allegedly the words of the 11-year-old Grade 5 pupil who fatally shot his 13-year-old classmate during breaktime at Iimbili Combined School, in the Ohangwena region, last Thursday, according to schoolmates.

The incident, which happened at the school in the Omulonga constituency of the Ohangwena region, left teachers, pupils and the entire community reeling in shock and disbelief.

The Namibian understands that following the incident, social workers from the health ministry visited the school and the family of the late Shangeshapwako Titus, who has been described as a quiet pupil.

Police spokesperson Abner Kaume Itumba, who confirmed the accounts of the schoolmates and relatives, said the grandfather of the incriminated pupil, who is the owner of the murder weapon, was arrested on Friday. He is expected to appear in the Eenhana Magistrate's Court today on a charge of negligence in the handling of a firearm, and failure to safeguard a firearm.

On Friday, The Namibian visited the school and the bereaved family to find out more about the incident.

Relatives told The Namibian that the pupil, who is now facing a charge of murder, allegedly stole his grandfather's Makarov pistol and took it to school on two consecutive days.

On Wednesday, he arrived late, and finding the school's gate closed, returned home.

Some villagers saw him carrying a gun that afternoon, but did not alert his guardians or the school authorities.

Some of his schoolmates told The Namibian that on Thursday he managed to enter the school premises with the loaded gun undetected in his school bag.

During breaktime he went to the toilet accompanied by a friend, and playfully fired a shot into the latrine pit.

Some pupils reported hearing a dull bang, which they likened to the distant sound of a popped balloon.

Back in the classroom, classmates advised the pistol-wielding pupil to remove the magazine and put the gun back in the bag.

It was while he tried to remove the magazine that he accidentally pulled the trigger, and shot Titus.

Titus - affectionately known as Shange - was standing nearby, and allegedly gestured with his hand, telling the accused not to point the gun at him, asking if he wanted to shoot him.

At that moment a shot went off. The bullet went through Shange's left hand and hit him in the chest, killing him instantly.

That was when the young shooter allegedly apologised, and immediately put the gun away.

The initial impression was that the bullet only hit and wounded Titus in the hand, and that he "fainted" because of shock.

The fatal chest wound was only discovered when a student teacher entered the classroom and tried to administer first aid. He discovered that Titus was already dead.

The accused was picked up by the police, questioned and charged with murder, but was released into the care of his grandmother on Friday.

Besides the Makarov pistol, when police went to the boy's homestead, they also found an unsecured shotgun and a .22 rifle, which was reportedly unlicensed.

The pistol was kept in a small safe, but the child allegedly found the keys under his grandfather's pillow, opened the safe and removed the gun while his grandfather was away looking for a missing ox.

He only returned on Thursday after the fatal incident had already occurred.

Titus' guardian, Elizabeth Haita, described him as a "wonderful child".

"Shange (Titus) was quiet, caring and lovable. I was his guardian since he was three years old, and only have fond memories of him," she said.

School principal Likius Awene said he was angered by the fact that some villagers spotted the child with the weapon earlier, but did not alert him or the pupil's family. He said it was not the responsibility of the school alone, but the entire community, to ensure that children do not carry dangerous weapons around. Awene said an urgent meeting will be held with parents and pupils to ensure collaboration in implementing strict rules to take precautionary measures.

"Pupils are not allowed to bring weapons of any kind or sharp objects to school. It is difficult to know what pupils are carrying in their bags, but the school will now enforce this rule more strictly, including requesting pupils to report fellow pupils carrying such objects," he stated. He described the deceased as a disciplined pupil.

About the accused, he said: "He is one of those children who are more interested in playing than in learning."

Awene noted that the authorities are now looking into the possibility of relocating the accused to a different school.

"It would be much more beneficial to all to relocate him to another school. We will contact nearby schools to make the necessary arrangements," he said, adding that his continued stay at the school could subject him to taunting and a constant reminding of what he had done.

A villager, Elifas Matias, said the continued presence of the accused at the school could have a negative effect as some children might refuse to go to school because "people are being killed there".

The Iimbili Combined School has approximately 350 pupils and eight teachers.

Meanwhile, a government delegation visited the school and the bereaved family at Engela laHaiduwa village on Friday to deliver messages of condolences and provide counselling.

The delegation was headed by Ohangwena education director Isaack Hamatwi, and included officials from the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, as well as social workers from the health ministry.

Constituency councillor Erickson Ndawanifa, who is also the chairperson of the Ohangwena Regional Council, is expected to visit the bereaved family today.