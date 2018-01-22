South Africa: PRC Meeting to Set Agenda for AU Summit

The 35th Ordinary Session for the African Union's (AU) Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) which kicks off in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, today, is expected to set the agenda for the upcoming 30th AU Summit.

"The PRC meeting will prepare the agenda of the AU Summit with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Executive Council, scheduled to take place from 25th to 26th January 2018," said the AU in a statement.

Under the theme "Winning the fight against corruption: a sustainable path to Africa's transformation", the meeting will map the way forward for the AU as it plans the year ahead.

The PRC meeting will bring together all the Ambassadors of the 55 African Union Member States based in Addis Ababa and other key AU officials.

The meeting, taking place at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, will be officially opened by the Chairperson of the PRC Fatoumata Kaba Sidibe, with welcome remarks by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat, in the presence of the Deputy Chairperson of the AUC and the AU Commissioners, followed by a group photo of the Ambassadors with the Members of the Commission.

The 35th Ordinary Session will end on 29 January 2018.