22 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: PRC Meeting to Set Agenda for AU Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 35th Ordinary Session for the African Union's (AU) Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) which kicks off in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, today, is expected to set the agenda for the upcoming 30th AU Summit.

"The PRC meeting will prepare the agenda of the AU Summit with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Executive Council, scheduled to take place from 25th to 26th January 2018," said the AU in a statement.

Under the theme "Winning the fight against corruption: a sustainable path to Africa's transformation", the meeting will map the way forward for the AU as it plans the year ahead.

The PRC meeting will bring together all the Ambassadors of the 55 African Union Member States based in Addis Ababa and other key AU officials.

The meeting, taking place at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, will be officially opened by the Chairperson of the PRC Fatoumata Kaba Sidibe, with welcome remarks by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat, in the presence of the Deputy Chairperson of the AUC and the AU Commissioners, followed by a group photo of the Ambassadors with the Members of the Commission.

The 35th Ordinary Session will end on 29 January 2018.

South Africa

Zuma Urged to Declare National Disaster in Cape Town as #DayZero Looms

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on Monday said that she had written to President Jacob Zuma for a national disaster to… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.