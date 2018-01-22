Namibia: Haimbili Calls for Independence in SOE Governance

FORMER TransNamib chief executive officer Titus Haimbili last Thursday called for the introduction of a new corporate governance model for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Namibia that will bring about accountability, transparency and subsequently, good governance.

He was speaking at the presentation of his doctorate dissertation at the University of Namibia titled 'An investigation into the corporate governance practice tier 3 of state-owned enterprises.'

"SOEs are very important contributing factors to the country's socio-economic development, but it will not be if using the dual-governance system or the hybrid governance model as it hinders accountability," he stated.

The dual-governance model which Namibia used from 2006 implies that the responsibility of monitoring and the governing of public enterprises is shared by the shareholder ministries and the State-Owned Enterprises Council (SOEGC), which is chaired by the Prime Minister, he explained.

However, Cabinet in 2016 approved the hybrid governance model for public enterprises in an effort to reform public institutions after the dual-governance model failed.

In the hybrid governance model, the administration and supervision of the various groups of non-commercial public enterprises will be the responsibility of the respective portfolio ministries, while for commercial public enterprises, the Ministry of Public Enterprises will execute full shareholder rights.

Haimbili suggested that a new independent body be established for the sake of accountability, and the prevention of government political interference in matters such as appointments of office-bearers.

"There should be an independent body established in which the State-Owned Enterprises Council operates, and to which SOEs shall report so as to hasten accountability and transparency. This body shall then report to the presidency for final approval," he noted.

He added that the presidency shall occupy the stewardship role and the SOEGC the policymaking role, while the new proposed body shall occupy the ownership role of all the SOEs.

Haimbili, who is currently employed as a senior lecturer in business management at the International University of Management, was suspended as TransNamib CEO in 2012 following allegations of fraud, corruption and nepotism which the company had levelled against him.

- Nampa