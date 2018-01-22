22 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Namcol Provides N$300 000 for Scholarships

THE Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol) has provided N$300 000 for scholarships to selected pupils through regional councils countrywide.

The money was given through the Namcol Scholarship Fund, a yearly initiative that awards scholarships to pupils who cannot afford to enrol with Namcol and improve their Grade 10 and Grade 12 subjects.

The scholarships cover tuition and examination fees.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Namcol public relations officer Conny Samaria said each region is allocated a "quota value" of the money that determines the number of pupils who would be awarded scholarships.

This year, Namcol has partnered regional councils to help in identifying needy pupils, and facilitating the application process for scholarships.

"We believe that councillors are the best partners to help us identify people who need assistance and make recommendations to us," he said.

Pupils from nine regions have already been awarded scholarships this year, and Namcol is waiting for the other regions to submit their recommendations for approval.

"We want those offices to identify people who meet our requirements, and see how we can help them to academically improve themselves," said Samaria.

He added that the scholarships are awarded annually as part of their corporate social responsibility programme.

Samaria said Namcol also gave N$17 000 to the Office of the President to assist pupils from marginalised communities, and N$12 000 to the Men on the Side of the Road (MSR) organisation.

He explained that the money was given to the Office of the President as it is the one mandated to deal with marginalised communities, while the MSR deals with men who gather daily at municipal job sites and traffic lights in Windhoek looking for jobs.

- Nampa

