Namibia: Fires Kill Three Over Weekend

A FIVE-year-old boy died in a house fire at Arandis on Friday while a couple burned beyond recognition at their farm near Gobabis on Saturday.

In the first incident where the boy died, police said the room in which Teotorun Narib was sleeping caught fire, and he burned to death at around 23h30. The cause of the fire is unknown, but investigations are continuing. His next of kin have been informed.

In the second incident, the couple died in a fire at their farm at Grunfeld, 17 km east of Gobabis, during the evening.

According to police, the farm house was burnt to the ground while the farm owner and his wife were sleeping in the bedroom. They were burnt beyond recognition. The cause of the fire has not been established. The incident was reported by the three farm workers who live in shacks a few metres from the homestead.

The deceased were identified as Armin Siegfried Riedel (68) and Brunhild Riedel (66). Their next of kin have been informed of their deaths, and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, two cases of suicide were reported. On Friday at Tsintsabis in the Oshikoto region, Kakete Kambose (25), was found hanging from a tree with a piece of wire. No suicide note was left, and his next of kin have been informed.

In another incident, Abraham Mbako (51), was found hanging from a pole in front of his house in Katutura. No suicide note was left behind, and his next of kin have been informed.

There were also three robberies reported in Windhoek over the weekend.

It is alleged that six suspects, of whom one was armed, broke into a flat in Otjomuise on Friday. They held the occupant at gunpoint and took his firearm, one flat-screen television set, two cellphones and clothes. All the stolen items are valued at about N$63 000. No arrest has been made yet, and nothing has been recovered. Police investigations continue.

Another robbery happened at a house in Otjomuise at the corner of Istanbul and Frankfurt streets on Saturday morning. Two unknown men gained entry into the house by forcing the door open with a tyre lever. They entered the house, and found two boys sleeping in the sitting room. When the boys asked the suspects what they were doing in the house, the suspects hit the boys with a tyre lever.

They then held the two boys at gunpoint, and took the TV and a cellphone. They went to the bedroom, and robbed the boys' mother of a cellphone. The suspects then locked their victims inside the house before disappearing. No arrest or recovery has been made yet. The boys sustained minor injuries, while their condition is said to be stable. Police investigations continue.

Furthermore, a South African man and a Namibian woman were attacked by unknown suspects while sitting in their car in Klein Windhoek at the Auasblick reservoir (Lovers Hill) on Saturday morning. The male partner was hit with a crowbar at the back of his head, and sustained serious injuries. The suspects drove away in the man's car, a golden silver Mercedes-Benz with licence plate N2441K. He was taken to the Katutura hospital for medical attention.

The items stolen but not yet recovered include an ATM card, two Samsung cellphones, two pairs of soft shoes and an undisclosed amount of cash. Police investigations continue.